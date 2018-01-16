County's largest skate park opens in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34,000-square-foot skate park that opened Tuesday in Linda Vista is the largest in the county and one of the biggest in California, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.



The skate park, located inside Linda Vista Community Park, accommodates skaters of all levels and features include differing steps and rails, a full 360-degree pipe and a pedestrian bridge that offers spectators an eagle-eye view of the action, according to the mayor's office.



The opening is part of Faulconer's effort to build or improve 50 parks in the city in five years.



"We are in the middle of the largest park expansion effort in modern city history because I want every neighborhood, every family and every child to have a park where they can make memories of their own," he said. "This world- class skate park will challenge skaters of all levels and help bring people together like only a top-notch park can. Residents are clamoring for projects like this and I'm so excited to help deliver this for the entire San Diego region."



The city in 2014 received a $4.46 million grant from the state to design and construct the Linda Vista skate park and one in City Heights, which opens Wednesday at the Park de la Cruz Neighborhood Park.

