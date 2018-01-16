Pro Kids homecoming this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The mission of Pro Kids | The First Tee of San Diego is to challenge under-served youth to excel in life by promoting character development, life skills, and values through education and the game of golf.

Andrew Holets, CEO of Pro Kids | The First Tee of San Diego and Tiffany Joh, Professional Golfer in the LPGA stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the organization and their homecoming event this Saturday.