San Diego offers free mulch, compost to Lilac Fire victims

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego is offering free mulch and compost to help North County residents affected by the Lilac Fire protect their properties from erosion and promote new plant growth.



The city is offering up to two cubic yards of four-inch mulch material or compost from now until the end of the rainy season. The ground cover is available at the Miramar Landfill and Greenery, 5180 Convoy St.



"In light of the terrible flooding in communities in northern California, the city would like to continue our support of our North County neighbors by extending our offer for free mulch and compost," said Mario Sierra, environmental services director. "We have abundant supplies of mulch and compost at our Greenery facility. These high quality products are great soil preservation supplements that promote new growth in fire-ravaged areas."



Those who need assistance to load mulch into their vehicle will have to pay a "nominal fee" based on the amount of material.



The offer applies to Bonsall, Fallbrook, Vista, Oceanside and unincorporated area residents.