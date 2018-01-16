Paraglider rescued from cliffs near Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews worked to rescue a paraglider who went down in a ravine in La Jolla Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near the Torrey Pines Gliderport at 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Rescue efforts were difficult at times due to high wind and tough terrain.

Crews were eventually able to hoist the man up to the top of the cliff.

The man - in his 20s - was taken to the hospital, but details on his injuries were not given.