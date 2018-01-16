Navy filing homicide charges against 2 ship commanders

A proposed ballot initiative to increase hotel tax revenue would generate $3.78 billion to expand and update the downtown convention center, $2.02 billion for homelessness services and $604 million for street repairs over four decades, according to projections released Tuesday by supporters.
A woman accused of leading San Diego police on a slow-speed pursuit pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony evading and misdemeanor counts of resisting officers.
For the second time in ten days, young puppies have been found dumped in the trash in San Diego County. In the latest case, two Chihuahuas about 7 weeks old were found in a trash can at the Old Town trolley station.
Emergency crews worked to rescue a paraglider who went down in a ravine in La Jolla Tuesday morning.
Five officers involved in two Navy ship collisions last year that killed a total of 17 sailors are being charged with negligent homicide, the Navy said Tuesday.
A man who tried to lure a number of underage girls into his car in Escondido, and succeeded in getting a young woman to get into his vehicle, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in state prison.
From the outside, the brown-and-beige four-bedroom home looked fairly orderly. The couple who owned it had purchased the house new in 2014 and soon arrived in this Los Angeles suburb with their 12 children.
A U.S. Marine was found fatally stabbed Tuesday at an infantry- training facility at Camp Pendleton, a base spokesman confirms.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department incurred nearly $900,000 in added costs and the San Diego Police Department incurred more than a quarter-million dollars in added costs to patrol and secure the Otay Mesa border area during the month-long construction of eight border wall prototypes by would-be government contractors, it was reported Tuesday.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department incurred nearly $900,000 in added costs and the San Diego Police Department incurred more than a quarter-million dollars in added costs to patrol and secure the Otay Mesa border area during the month-long construction of eight border wall prototypes by would-be government contractors, it was reported Tuesday.
The city of San Diego is offering free mulch and compost to help North County residents affected by the Lilac Fire protect their properties from erosion and promote new plant growth.