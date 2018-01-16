Another set of puppies found in trash can, suspect sought

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - For the second time in ten days, young puppies have been found dumped in the trash in San Diego County. In the latest case, two Chihuahuas about 7 weeks old were found in a trash can at the Old Town trolley station.

Animal control officers picked up the two tiny dogs after they were discovered Jan. 12 and took them to the County’s animal shelter on Gaines Street. Veterinary staff determined the dogs were females and they both appeared to be in good health.

“There is no reason whatsoever to dump puppies, kittens or any other animals in a trash can where they are certain to die,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “Anyone can drop off unwanted animals at County Animal Services where they’ll have an opportunity to find a good, loving home.”

Due to the puppies’ age, County Animal Services asked a rescue group to foster the dogs. Once they are old enough, the rescue group will put the puppies up for adoption.

Two other puppies were found inside a box at a dumpster in the Midway area on Jan. 2. The two were only about 12 days old and believed to be King Charles spaniels.

County Animal Services is seeking information on who owned the abandoned puppies or the identities of the people who committed the crimes in both cases. People with information are asked to call (619) 767-2740.

If convicted of animal cruelty/abuse, a suspect could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000 or both.

If you witness or suspect animal abuse or neglect, the department asks you to call (619) 236-2341.

