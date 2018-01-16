Doctor: Trump is healthy, did very well on cognitive test

The city of El Cajon is responding to backlash after 12 people were given citations for handing out food to the homeless.
The Women’s March is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, but there may not be enough public transportation to handle the tens of thousands of people who are expected to march because no trains will be running from North County.
Backers of a proposed ballot initiative that would pave the way for San Diego State University to acquire the SDCCU Stadium property for campus expansion submitted more than 100,000 signed petitions to election officials Tuesday.
One of San Diego's most decorated war heroes has died at the age of 98. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Poway to say farewell to a legend.
A proposed ballot initiative to increase hotel tax revenue would generate $3.78 billion to expand and update the downtown convention center, $2.02 billion for homelessness services and $604 million for street repairs over four decades, according to projections released Tuesday by supporters.
A woman accused of leading San Diego police on a slow-speed pursuit pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony evading and misdemeanor counts of resisting officers.
For the second time in ten days, young puppies have been found dumped in the trash in San Diego County. In the latest case, two Chihuahuas about 7 weeks old were found in a trash can at the Old Town trolley station.
Emergency crews worked to rescue a paraglider who went down in a ravine in La Jolla Tuesday morning.
Five officers involved in two Navy ship collisions last year that killed a total of 17 sailors are being charged with negligent homicide, the Navy said Tuesday.