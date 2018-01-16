Woman who led police on bizarre chase pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —A woman accused of leading San Diego police on a slow-speed pursuit pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony evading and misdemeanor counts of resisting officers.



The defendant refused to confirm her date of birth for Judge Maureen Hallahan, saying she was willing to "contract" with the judge if shown an injured party. Daniels also refused to sign an acknowledgment of rights form, prompting the judge to verbally read the defendant her rights.



San Diego police said the chase began shortly after 11 a.m. last Thursday, when patrol personnel tried to pull Daniels over on 54th Street near El Cajon Boulevard because the black Cadillac Escalade she was driving lacked license plates.



The motorist allegedly failed to yield and fled to the east into La Mesa at moderate speeds. At one point, she pulled over briefly at an intersection but drove off again as an officer approached her on foot.



At Baltimore Drive and University Avenue, Daniels slowed and made a U- turn, and police used the opportunity to surround her vehicle with their cruisers and block her in on the roadside.



Still, Daniels refused to get out of the vehicle and surrender, according to police. After several minutes, an officer broke out the front passenger window on the SUV, and other patrol personnel yanked open the driver's door, pulled her out, handcuffed her and put her in the back of a patrol car.

Daniels was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

A readiness conference was scheduled for Jan. 25 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 29.

