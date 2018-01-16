Questioning Why: Not enough public transportation for Women's March

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Women’s March is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, but there may not be enough public transportation to handle the tens of thousands of people who are expected to march because no trains will be running from North County.

The Coaster and Amtrak trains will not be running this weekend because of pre-planned construction on the North County train tracks.

“This was a scheduled railroad construction shutdown identified six to 12 months ago,” said Matt Tucker, NCTD Executive Director.

A similar problem happened last year, but Tucker said it is not his agency’s fault.

Organizers of the march said they only found out in October that there would be a march.

The all-volunteer group is working to set up alternative transportation.

Those planning on attending the march can drive SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley and take the trolley into downtown. Also, marchers can get a ticket on a rally bus for the event.

Amtrak and North County Transit will also be running buses up and down the coast.

“The NCTD is going to be putting in buses in replacement of the coaster. They will have at least 17 buses running – that’s about 650 seats,” said Amy Swazey, with the San Diego’s Women’s March.

The Women’s March begins at 10 a.m., on Saturday at the Waterfront Park downtown San Diego.