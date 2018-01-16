"Black Lightning": Old comic book hero reborn in new CW series

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The CW's newest superhero show, "Black Lighting," premiers Tuesday night on the CW San Diego.

News 8's Marcella Lee sat down with Cress Williams, who plays Black Lightning, and co-star James Remar to talk about the new series and how they hope to electrify audiences with this first of its kind superhero show.

Williams told the CW San Diego, it's an honor to play the lead role in the first CW series to feature an African-American superhero.

You can catch the series premier of "Black Lighting" on Tuesday at 9 p.m., on the CW San Diego.

BLACK LIGHTNING preview! We sit down with the stars for an inside look at the new electrifying CW superhero show.. join us NOW on News 8 at 10pm! @thecwsandiego @News8 @TheCW @blacklightning #BLACKLIGHTNING pic.twitter.com/2qeroeclXI — Marcella Lee (@MarcellaNews8) January 16, 2018

With Thunder and Lightning as witness, #BlackLightning was born again. pic.twitter.com/RFi7MKn3UY — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) January 17, 2018