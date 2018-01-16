"Black Lightning": Old comic book hero reborn in new CW series

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the future of DACA and Trump's word against Sen. Dick Durbin's.
When James asks Gillian Anderson, also a parent to three children, about the difference between raising boys and girls, Gillian recalls one morning her son nearly sparked a coming-of-age discussion.
One after one, gymnasts and other victims of a disgraced former sports doctor stepped forward in a Michigan courtroom Tuesday to recount the sexual abuse and emotional trauma Larry Nassar inflicted on them as children — one with the warning that "little girls don't stay little forever."
'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
After allegations of sexual misconduct circulated on social media about James Franco, the actor told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the "the things I heard on Twitter are not accurate."
'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' author Michael Wolff takes Stephen through some of the biggest bombshells of his bestseller.
Rachel Brosanhan, the Golden Globe-nominated star of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' can't count how many times she's disappointed her father.
'Den of Thieves' star Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson tries to reignite the late-night wars with a crash course in talking smack.
'Superstore' star America Ferrera will spend 2018 not only creating awareness about the sexual harassment problem in Hollywood through the new organization 'Time's Up'... she'll also be creating a baby!