Katy Perry In 'Love' With Bold Red Dress, Walks Red Carpet With Stella McCartney (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is proud of her friend and co-star, Reese Witherspoon! The 45-year-old actress spoke with ET’s Carly Steel on Tuesday at the Stella McCartney Presentation in Los Angeles, where the British designer launched her Autumn 2018 collection.
Like a ‘90s Bonnie and Clyde! Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, Matt Rutler, looked fly on Tuesday night as they stepped out at the Stella McCartney Presentation in Los Angeles, where the British designer proudly launched her Autumn 2018 collection.
Did Kyle spill on Kylie? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night where she was asked about attending the Kardashian family Christmas party.
Katy Perry is red hot!
The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer swish swished her way down the red carpet at the Stella McCartney Presentation in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where the British designer proudly launched her Autumn 2018 collection.
Perry rocked an over-sized crimson piece from the designer t...