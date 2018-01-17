Pregnant Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana Visiting Sick Children in the Hospital: Pics!

Kimye’s now a family of three! Kim Kardashian announced the news that she and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child via surrogate earlier this week.
Turns out, even Kate Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, has fond memories of when her daughter starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Amber Rose is undergoing surgery. The model and TV personality announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing that she was going under the knife on Wednesday.
After being a no-show at the Critic’s Choice Awards last week, James Franco is planning to attend this Sunday’s SAG Awards, a source tells ET.
Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman and more celebrities' all-black Golden Globes ensembles can be yours!
Jack Antonoff is sick of the rumors. The 33-year-old musician took to Twitter late Tuesday night to shut down the speculation that he’s already started dating after recently ending his 5-year relationship with Lena Dunham.
Selma Blair is proud of her friend and co-star, Reese Witherspoon! The 45-year-old actress spoke with ET’s Carly Steel on Tuesday at the Stella McCartney Presentation in Los Angeles, where the British designer launched her Autumn 2018 collection.