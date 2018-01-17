Water main break creates big mess in Mountain View

A water line broke Wednesday morning in a hilly neighborhood on the border of San Diego and Mountain View, flooding several nearby homes and opening a large sink hole that partially swallowed a pickup truck.
A three-vehicle pileup at an intersection near Lawrence Welk Resort Village left one person dead and four others injured Wednesday.
A serviceman stabbed to death this week at Camp Pendleton was identified Wednesday as a Wisconsin native who joined the Marine Corps last summer, shortly after graduating from high school.
Circus Vargas is back for another year, but this circus doesn't use animals. Instead it is non-stop entertainment with trapeze artists, acrobats, stunt devils and more.
Jan. 1, for many, was the first day of a new diet and workout routine but are you still sticking to it?
A transient who bumped a 60-year-old pedestrian with a shopping cart in the East Village, then attacked the victim with an umbrella, gouged one of his eyes and bit off part of his nose, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Bomb squad personnel have safely impounded a possible piece of military equipment found late Wednesday morning at a self-storage business in Lemon Grove.