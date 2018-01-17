Water main break creates big mess in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A water line broke Wednesday morning in a hilly neighborhood on the border of San Diego and Mountain View, flooding several nearby homes and opening a large sink hole that partially swallowed a pickup truck.



The 12-inch pipe ruptured near the top of a hill in the 4500 block of Delta Street, just west of Interstate 805.



Crews were able to shut the water off around 7 a.m., which happened to be about an hour after the initial pipe burst.



The massive sinkhole is possibly the result of a water main break that happened near this same spot just a week ago.



One resident walked outside and saw the hood of his truck under several feet of water.



CBS News 8 spoke with the owner, Cesar Nunez, who surprisingly enough had a good attitude about it.



“I come out and see my truck in the big hole. I was like, 'are you serious?' But, I’m safe and my family is safe, so nothing happened. I love it, but it’s just a car," Nunez said.



Several nearby residents say they suffered major damage due to the flooding. There are about 30 customers in the area currently without water.



The city has provided a water wagon for those who need it and is hoping to have the water back on by 7 p.m.



Authorities will be looking into whether or not the pipe needs to be replaced.

Facebook Video: Truck partially swallowed by massive sinkhole in National City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »