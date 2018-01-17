Deadly stabbing at condo complex in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man stabbed his 66-year-old uncle to death Wednesday morning inside a Pacific Beach condominium where both men lived, police said.



A 911 caller reported the attack at 1:18 a.m. inside The Plaza Condominiums at 1855 Diamond Street after the wounded victim ran to the caller's door knocking and asking for help, San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Holden said. At the time, the victim was suffering from "multiple stab wounds to his body" but was still alive.



Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the 66-year-old victim lying in a second-floor hallway, Holden said.



"Officers provided immediate medical aid to the victim, who was transported by paramedics to Scripps (Memorial Hospital) in La Jolla," Holden said. "Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital."



At the condo where the victim lived, officers found and arrested the suspect, identified by police only as the victim's 37-year-old nephew. The names of both men were being withheld pending family notifications.



Homicide detectives did not immediately know the motive for the slaying.



There are reports that a bloodied dog found roaming outside the complex was turned over to a shelter. The dog apparently lived in the dwelling with the victim and suspect; it was reportedly unhurt but dirtied by the victim's blood.



Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.