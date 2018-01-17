Bomb squad investigates suspicious device found in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) - Bomb squad personnel have safely impounded a possible piece of military equipment found late Wednesday morning at a self-storage business in Lemon Grove.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, where a caller reported finding what appeared to be a "military practice device," a sheriff's lieutenant said.

Deputies evacuated the immediate area and shut down some traffic lanes as a precaution.

Officials have reopened the area to the public.