Family Tearfully Embraces Dad as He's Kicked Out of U.S. Despite - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family Tearfully Embraces Dad as He's Kicked Out of U.S. Despite Living Here for 30 Years

Updated: Jan 17, 2018 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.