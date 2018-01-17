The High Tech Fair comes to Balboa Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The High Tech Fair comes to Balboa Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're all about tech on News 8 Morning Extra, so we're excited to feature the Fleet Science Center's High Tech Fair

The event is for students in grades 7-12 and connects them with stem-related businesses. 

Ivel Gontan with the Fleet Science Center and Saikat Thakur with the Center for Energy Research stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the event.  

The High Tech Fair’s Family Night is Jan. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Balboa Park Activity Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.