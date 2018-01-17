Authorities looking into report of rape near Valley Center golf club

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives Wednesday were looking into a report of a rape on a rural pedestrian path near Woods Valley Golf Club, a claim that authorities thus far have been unable to verify.



The alleged sex assault, first reported by the Valley Road Runner, purportedly took place late Thursday afternoon on the Heritage Trail, a pedestrian, bicycle and horse path running parallel to Valley Center Road.



According to the newspaper, a woman was walking by herself when a man standing on the trail grabbed her, carried her to a bench and held her down while a cohort raped her.



The victim went to a hospital, where she initially was reluctant to report the attack but finally talked to a hospital counselor and, eventually, to law enforcement, the Road Runner reported.



This morning, an official with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said detectives had received conflicting statements about the alleged crime and so far were unable to confirm that it had happened.



"We are continuing to investigate this incident, but at this point we have no additional information," said Lt. Michael Blevins of the sheriff's Family Protection Detail.



The Valley Center sheriff's substation issued a statement asserting that detectives did not "believe there (was) any immediate community threat" related to the alleged sex crime but advised that those who frequent the trail and surrounding areas "remain vigilant."