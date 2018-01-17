Transient who gouged out man's eye sentenced to 4 years in prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A transient who bumped a 60-year-old pedestrian with a shopping cart in the East Village, then attacked the victim with an umbrella, gouged one of his eyes and bit off part of his nose, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.



Glenn Ali Davis, 45, was convicted last October of mayhem for the Dec. 29, 2016, attack on Jeffrey Maes.



A jury acquitted the defendant of a second mayhem charge and assault with a deadly weapon.



In denying probation, Judge David Gill said Davis "went too far" when he bit off part of Maes' nose during the altercation.



"I think he (Davis) prompted this whole scenario" and deserves to be punished for "outrageous conduct," the judge said.



Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pro said Maes will need multiple surgeries to repair his nose and is emotionally scarred by what happened to him. The victim used to give food to the homeless, but not anymore, the prosecutor said.



Maes testified that he was walking to the grocery store about 8:30 p.m. when Davis ran into him with his cart on Market Street near Park Boulevard.



"I said, `Be careful. There are seniors around,"' Maes testified.



Maes said Davis' response was, "I'll show you what I'm going to do."



The victim said Davis grabbed an umbrella from his belongings and swung it at him, then tackled him and gouged his eye and bit off part of his nose.



Paramedics took Maes to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and Davis was arrested at the scene.