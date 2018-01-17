1 person killed, 4 injured in pileup in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A three-vehicle pileup at an intersection near Lawrence Welk Resort Village left one person dead and four others injured Wednesday.

Two cars and a compact SUV collided shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Champagne Boulevard and Mountain Meadow Road in the Jesmond Dene area, just north of Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol. The latter vehicle wound up crashing about 150 down a roadside embankment, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

A woman in one of the sedans died at the scene of the collision. Her name was not immediately available.

Medics took four others -- two from each of the other two vehicles -- to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, Sanchez said.

The wreck left traffic lanes closed at the road crossing into the late afternoon, the CHP reported.

