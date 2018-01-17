Kangaroo Bae Has James Corden Hot & Bothered - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kangaroo Bae Has James Corden Hot & Bothered

James took advantage of the long weekend to find a new love thanks to the internet. Salt Bae and Young Joe Biden have been replaced with Kangaroo Bae after a photo of a kangaroo very casually blocking the entrance to an Australian public restroom went viral.

