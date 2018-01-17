Circus Vargas: Pirate voyage under the big top - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Circus Vargas: Pirate voyage under the big top

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Circus Vargas is back for another year, but this circus doesn't use animals.

Instead it is non-stop entertainment with trapeze artists, acrobats, stunt devils and more.

It kicks off in Del Mar Thursday, and moves throughout the county over the next several weeks, so you can catch them where it's most convenient.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Del Mar Fairgrounds with your sneak peek.

