Snuggly Chihuahua mix Carlton looking for a new family

Name: Carlton

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male

Breed: Chihuahua and Beagle Mix

ID #: 268019

Adoption Fee: $95

Carlton is a friendly and snuggly Chihuahua mix looking for a new family. He came to San Diego Humane Society with a broken leg, which unfortunately required an amputation. Even though Carlton lost his leg, it has not slowed him down one bit! Carlton is an active 3 year old who seeks attention from his people. He is looking forward to a home where he can play with his new family and get lots of time on a cozy lap. So if you’re looking for a fun snuggle buddy, Carlton is the guy for you!

Carlton’s adoption fee includes neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Carlton is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.