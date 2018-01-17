Marine killed in Camp Pendleton stabbing identified

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A serviceman stabbed to death this week at Camp Pendleton was identified Wednesday as a Wisconsin native who joined the Marine Corps last summer, shortly after graduating from high school.



"It's with excruciating sadness and tears in my eyes that I'm writing this -- my only son, my own blood, Marine (Pfc.) Ethan Andrew Barclay- Weberpal, was killed (Tuesday) morning at Camp Pendleton, CA," Scott Weberpal wrote in a Facebook posting. "He was stabbed by another Marine."



USMC officials have confirmed that a fellow member of the 18-year-old victim's unit was arrested in connection with the apparent homicide. The detainee's name has not been released.



The fatality was reported about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at a School of Infantry West facility at the northern San Diego County military station. Marine Corps Capt. Josh Pena declined to elaborate, referring questions to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and an NCIS spokesman said he could not immediately disclose further information about the case.



Barclay-Weberpal, who enlisted in the Marines in July, was assigned to Lima Co., Headquarters and Services Battalion, according to USMC officials.

