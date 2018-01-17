Zevely Zone: Providing a home, and so much more

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Everyone in San Diego County deserves to live a life with dignity and independence.

On Wednesday, Jeff went to Spring Valley to take a tour of Noah Homes.

In 1983, Noah Homes started opening doors to those often turned away by society.

Cheri Wilkinson began working at Noah Homes 25-years ago.

From down syndrome to cerebral palsy, Alzheimer’s and dementia, Noah Homes has provided a lifelong home for many residents like Patrick.

Patrick takes pride in working at McDonalds and coming home to his own room.

Noah homes has a waiting list and is currently filled to capacity with 90 residents.