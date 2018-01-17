Lilac Fire Horses: Horse-loving celebrity benefit concert at Belly Up

Animal-loving celebrities were getting ready Wednesday night for a big benefit concert to help trainers and their horses displaced by the Lilac Fire.
Opponents of a plan to expand a Mission Bay hotel on Wednesday tried to get the public on their side ahead of a crucial meeting.
A water line broke Wednesday morning in a hilly neighborhood on the border of San Diego and Mountain View, flooding several nearby homes and opening a large sink hole that partially swallowed a pickup truck.
A three-vehicle pileup at an intersection near Lawrence Welk Resort Village left one person dead and four others injured Wednesday.
A serviceman stabbed to death this week at Camp Pendleton was identified Wednesday as a Wisconsin native who joined the Marine Corps last summer, shortly after graduating from high school.
Circus Vargas is back for another year, but this circus doesn't use animals. Instead it is non-stop entertainment with trapeze artists, acrobats, stunt devils and more.