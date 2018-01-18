Pilot program hopes to deter wrong-way drivers on San Diego highways

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego is one of the worst areas in the state of California for wrong-way collisions.

Caltrans is currently running a pilot program in an effort to prevent more collisions.

As part of the pilot program, drivers will notice flashing red LED lights bordering “do not enter” signs at off-ramps at Interstate-5 and SeaWorld Drive, I-8 and Sunset Cliffs and I-15.

In a report to the California legislature, Caltrans said in 2015 in District 11 there were 384 reported wrong-way drivers, with eight resulting in collisions with injuries or fatalities. Twenty three wrong-way drivers were located and stopped prior to any collision occurring. There were 353 reported wrong-way drivers that were either never located, or were not the cause of any known collisions.

In January 2016 to April 2016 in San Diego, there were 117 reported wrong-way drivers, with four resulting in collisions, two of which had injuries or fatalities. Thirteen wrong-way drivers were located and stopped prior to any collision occurring. One hundred reported wrong-way drivers were either never located, or were not the cause of any known collisions.when the pilot program started.

The pilot program started last year in Marysville/Sacramento/ (District 3) and San Diego (District 11) and will not be fully implemented until the end of the month.

Caltrans District 11 Chief Operations Manager, Marcelo Peinado, said because more wrong-way incidents are happening on I-15, they placed led lights and pavement markers and crosswalk markers at off-ramps – along I-15 from Escondido to City Heights.

Four off-ramps, I-15 and El Cajon Boulevard, I-15 and University Avenue, I-5 and SeaWorld Drive and I-8 and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard have a camera to detect and notify law enforcement of a wrong way driver.

"[It will] send a photograph to CHP and also send our dispatch center and also send telephone notifications," said Peinado.

According to Caltrans, in San Diego there has already been a decrease in wrong-way incidents.

Much like an Amber Alert notification, some states are using the Changeable Message Signs to notify people when a wrong-way driver is detected on the road.

District 11 Wrong Way Pilot Project: