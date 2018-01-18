Amazon will not build new HQ in San Diego County

San Diego and Chula Vista are out of the sweepstakes to get Amazon's second headquarters, the company announced Thursday.
Relatively warm weather and mild conditions are on tap again Thursday in San Diego County, but a storm system that could bring rain and snow is on the horizon.
Animal-loving celebrities were getting ready Wednesday night for a big benefit concert to help trainers and their horses displaced by the Lilac Fire.
Opponents of a plan to expand a Mission Bay hotel on Wednesday tried to get the public on their side ahead of a crucial meeting.
A water line broke Wednesday morning in a hilly neighborhood on the border of San Diego and Mountain View, flooding several nearby homes and opening a large sink hole that partially swallowed a pickup truck.
A three-vehicle pileup at an intersection near Lawrence Welk Resort Village left one person dead and four others injured Wednesday.