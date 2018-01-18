U.S. Soldiers Who Inspired '12 Strong' Film Walk the Red Carpet at Premiere

Pope Francis pronounced two flight attendants husband and wife in a midair ceremony aboard a Chilean Airlines plane Thursday morning, marking the first time a pope officiated an airborne marriage.
A hedgehog in Scotland is swimming his way to recovery after he was stranded outside in frigid temperatures.
In the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, Ralphie's pal Flick gets his tongue stuck to a frozen pole after being triple-dog dared to. Would you know what to do if you found yourself in the same ordeal?
The upcoming movie, 12 Strong, may seem a little far-fetched, but the U.S. soldiers who inspired the film are sharing details about the incredible true story.
As Peru prepares for a visit from Pope Francis, locals in Puerto Maldonado are making soap to honor His Holiness.
Criminal charges were filed on Wednesday against Sam Woodward, the man accused of stabbing to death 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.
Garbage collectors in Turkey have created a massive public library from books consigned to the trash heap.
The man who delivered a blow to Nancy Kerrigan's leg before the 1994 Winter Olympics in an attack that shook the sports world has revealed the initial plan was to leave her crippled.
A British woman grieving the loss of her grandmother got a gift from beyond the grave that reduced her to sobs.