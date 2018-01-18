Tongue Stuck on a Frozen Pole? How to Get out of the Sticky Situation

Following the shocking case of 13 children allegedly chained up and malnourished by their own parents in California, new details of the children's horrific ordeal are emerging.
A Utah couple who tried for years to add another baby to their family was overjoyed to learn they’d soon welcome five more children to their brood.
Shane Stant, the hit man who was hired to attack Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan with a collapsible baton 24 years ago, has told Inside Edition exclusively that he is regretful for the act that shook the figure skating world to its core.
As a dangerous flu plagues America, it may not be a bad idea to quarantine someone close to you who may be suffering from the virus with a designated room in the home.
What started out as a calm day on the Columbia River turned into a heart-stopping excursion as boaters jumped overboard when another vessel came speeding toward them.