Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday near the Westfield Mission Valley mall.



The vehicle had just exited a parking lot and was traveling at about 25 mph when it hit the 58-year-old man in the 2400 block of Camino del Rio North shortly before 6 a.m., according to San Diego police.



Medics took the victim, who was not immediately identified, to a hospital for treatment of facial fractures, a broken leg and a brain hemorrhage, Officer Tony Martinez said.



The motorist, a 25-year-old woman whose name was not immediately releaesd, told investigators she did not see the man before her vehicle hit him, Martinez said.