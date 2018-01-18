San Diego Unified students to take part in Teen Iron Chef Competition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Thursday, San Diego Unified School District Culinary Arts and Management students will battle one another - and students from other districts - by preparing a three-course meal with a secret ingredient.

Celebrity judges will score student chefs from six district high schools on their original recipes for the ultimate title in the 14th Annual Iron Chef Competition Celebrity.

The competition is supported by the San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association and based on the Iron Chef America Series on the Food Network.