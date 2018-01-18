New phase of construction begins for Mid-Coast Trolley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new construction phase begins for the Mid-Coast Trolley.



The Mid-Coast Trolley is an 11-mile extension of the San Diego Trolley Blue Line with service from Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to UC San Diego and University City.



The trolley serves major activity centers with shopping and entertainment.



Crews were working hard Thursday morning, drilling the column holes for the trolley support structures.



John Haggerty, Rail Director for SANDAG said it's a prime area to bring in transit.



Construction began in 2016 and service is scheduled to begin in 2021.