Keep your resolutions going at active lifestyle expo and race th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Keep your resolutions going at active lifestyle expo and race this Saturday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you need ideas to help you keep that New Year's resolution going head to Santee for an active lifestyle expo and race this Saturday.  

Morning Extra guest Bree Humphrey along with BMX bike riders, fit drummers and racers previewed the Santee Active Lifestyle Expo and Race Walk for News 8.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.