Man accused of killing woman found in park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man accused of stabbing a woman to death near an Encanto Park made his first court appearance Thursday.

Napolean Lange is charged in the death of 29-year-old Lavaughn Rawshanda Nicole Williams.

During his court appearance on Thursday, Lange pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Sharonna Nutchins is the suspect's mother and victim's friend. "my son is not a violent person. He does not carry knives and would not even hurt females. He would not hurt her," he said.

Williams was stabbed in the upper body, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, Griffin said.

"Officers at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park who were working a San Diego Police Department recruiting event were contacted by a concerned citizen," San Diego Police Department Lt. Todd Griffin said. "That citizen reported seeing an unconscious unresponsive female."

The body was eventually moved, and investigators determined Williams had been stabbed, Griffin said.

"She liked to laugh. She was always a friendly person. She would come in and spend the night at my house every night or every other night," Nutchins said about Williams.

Nutchins claims Williams may have been pregnant. "She may have been. I knew that she probably was pregnant, and so for that reason they need to go find the right person who did that to her because that is not something my son would do."

Lange's bail was set at three million dollars. He was also on probation for a robbery case.

