New garden project is a day at the beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — People who take their pets to Del Mar's dog beach wanted to know who planted the incredible garden there.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff tracks down the man with the green thumb and big heart.

Jimmy Joe has spent $3,000 on the beach garden and is asking for community's support. Click here to visit his GoFundMe page.

