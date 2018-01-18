Man arrested for allegedly stealing tip jars at Poway businesses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested for allegedly stealing tip jars at Poway businesses

RAMONA (CNS) - A Ramona man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing tip jars from a half-dozen Poway businesses.

Detectives took Kenneth McDaniel into custody at his home, according to sheriff's officials.

McDaniel allegedly committed the thefts on Saturday and Tuesday, distracting employees for long enough to make off with their customer gratuities, Lt. Darrell Strohl said.

"Surveillance video was posted online by one of the businesses," Strohl said. "Several people responded to the post and identified the suspect ... . Investigators (subsequently) confirmed McDaniel's identity."

McDaniel was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of commercial burglary.

