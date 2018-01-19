'Jersey Shore' Cast Snaps Selfies as They Head to Miami for Show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Jersey Shore' Cast Snaps Selfies as They Head to Miami for Show's Reboot

Updated: Jan 19, 2018 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.