San Diego County unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3 pct.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3 percent between November and December despite a loss of 3,500 jobs.



This puts the region's unemployment rate below that of the state, 4.2 percent, and the country, 3.9 percent, during the same period. The figure is below the state estimate made one year ago, which projected unemployment would be at 4.1 percent in December, according to state Employment Development Department data.



The county's educational and health services sectors lost 2,400 jobs between November and December, the region's greatest decline during that period. Other major losses occurred in the construction and services industries, according to the EDD.



Growth occurred in leisure and hospitality over the month, adding 1,100 jobs. The growth occurred primarily in restaurants, food service and bars.



Between December 2016 and December 2017, total non-farm employment grew by 1.5 percent. Agricultural employment decreased by 100 jobs.



The largest increase came in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which added 4,900 jobs, according to the state.