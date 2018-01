TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through airport security

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at a New Jersey airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says it happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detected by TSA officers and never made it past security.

Farbstein says the alleged TV crew members were arrested on multiple charges and face possible civil penalties by the TSA.

Endemol Shine North America, which employs the crew, says the device is a "specially designed suitcase" used to compact clothing and "has no other intended use."

Several arrested by police on Thursday after TSA detected a suspicious item in a carry-on bag at a Newark Airport checkpoint. They attempted to intentionally carry an item in a carry-on bag

attempted to intentionally carry an item in a carry-on bag

that had all of the makings of an IED and film it for a TV show. TSA caught them.

