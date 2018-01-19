6 reasons to enter the Dream House Raffle

The content of this article is sponsored by San Diego's Ronald McDonald House. To find out more, please visit the Ronald McDonald website.

The San Diego Dream House Raffle has returned, and now’s your opportunity to try your luck in this year’s biggest charitable raffle fundraiser.



Purchase a $150 Raffle Ticket So That a Family in Need Can Rest Easier Tonight

The risk of losing 150 bucks might be a bitter pill to swallow, but that’s nothing compared to the challenges of a family with a child in medical crisis. There are families at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House who have stayed at its facilities for more than one year, as their child is not stable enough to be away from the hospital. Your support keeps 55 families closer to their child each night.

Okay, No One “Needs” a Floating Tent, but It’d be Really Cool to Have

With more than 2,300 raffle prizes to be awarded, there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s a Vespa, a Skee-Ball machine, a robotic lawnmower, a 3-D phone or just plain cold, hard cash, your wildest imagination is within reach in the Dream House Raffle. Check out other fun and unique prizes here.

Don’t Be a Loser – 1 in 30 Odds of Winning a Prize

Throw out those lotto tickets and give yourself a real chance to win. Buy more raffle tickets for even better odds of winning. You can’t win if you don’t try. And with more than 20 life-changing prizes valued at $10,000 or more, it’s certainly worth a try!

Get Your Passport Now for These Once-in-a-Lifetime Trips

Save up those vacation hours and start drafting your two-week notice just in case, because you may never want to come back. Your world will never be the same after a trip to Australia or New Zealand by private jet. Or a National Geographic guided expedition to Antarctica. How about an escape to your very own private island off Belize? All are possibilities in this year’s raffle contest. View other travel experiences here.

Drive Off in the Car of Your Dreams

Hopefully CarMax gives you a good price on your old car after you win a Maserati GranTurismo Sport Convertible, a Range Rover Sport Hybrid, or more! You won’t even have to wait long to learn if you’ve won – if you buy a raffle ticket by February 16, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a 2018 Audi A7 Sportback or $50,000 cash. The drawing is on February 28, 2018. View other vehicles here.

And, Of Course, You Could Even Win the Dream House!

It’s called the “Dream House Raffle” and not the “Regular House Raffle” for a reason. With 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, at nearly 5,000 square feet, and situated on almost one acre in La Jolla, this custom-built home lives up to the hype of its dream house moniker. This year’s grand prize is a La Jolla home or $2.5 million cash, subject to a minimum number of tickets sold. Visit sdraffle.com for more details.

All raffle proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, Inc., which provides a “home away from home” for families with a hospitalized child. Every raffle ticket purchase makes a difference. Even if you don’t win a prize, you are still a winner for enabling the charity to provide programs and services to more than 15,000 family members each year. Visit sdraffle.com for details on how to enter.