Officer-involved shooting at the Riverside-San Diego county line, no one injured

RAINBOW (CNS) - At least one Riverside County sheriff's deputy opened fire Friday on an auto-theft suspect -- causing no reported injuries -- following a road chase that ended in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area.



The law enforcement gunfire in the rural Rainbow community northeast of Fallbrook was reported about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Details about the pursuit, which began in the San Diego area about 10 a.m. before passing through southern Riverside County, were sketchy as of early afternoon. The California Highway Patrol was briefly involved in the chase, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.



There were no reports that the deputy-involved shooting left anyone wounded, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Christopher Collier said.