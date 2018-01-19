An app to help members of the military buy, sell, and trade safely

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An active duty member of the Military who started a mobile app that is like craigslist for the military!

Commander Colin Supko founded Patriot List.us 2 years ago to help members of the military and veterans to buy, sell and trade safely

Supko got the idea for the startup while deployed to the Iraqi city of Fallujah in 2004.

One day, a fellow warrior, visibly distraught, walked into the command center after a satellite phone call home. He told Supko that his wife had been robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell an old family car through an online classifieds site.

That moment, Supko wondered why there wasn't a SAFER way for military families to buy and sell things so deployed service members don't have to worry about their loved ones being robbed or scammed?

The app uses an identity verification service that has access to government databases to ensure every user on the platform has a valid connection to the US Department of Defense, Department of Veteran Affairs and other government agencies.

Colin is currently the Commanding Officer for all west coast Naval Reserve SEALS at SEAL Team 17.