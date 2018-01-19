Magical makers meet up for Unicorn Fest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Unicorn Fest is sure to be a blast.

There will be lots of vendors selling unicorn themed food, drinks, treats, clothing, accessories, and performers that are sure to entertain.

You can have your picture taken with a real unicorn and other mystical friends.

There will also be a Unicorn Prince/Princess Pageant, so get your unicorn outfits ready!

Unicorn Fest is this Saturday, January 20th at Talavera Event Center in Chula Vista from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

