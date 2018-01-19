Zevely Zone: Sick veteran sees his automotive dreams come true

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An army veteran in hospice care was given his last wish Friday.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa with the soldier's wife and made his dream come true.

Rodger Graham in an Army veteran who has been bugging his wife, Judy, about his BMW bucket list.

Roger loves fast cars and with only a short time to live, he can't stop thinking about the one he lost. His wife, Judy, sold his Corvette without his knowledge. In order to redeem herself, Judy orchestrated her husband's dying wish to surround himself with beautiful BMWs.

BMW of San Diego picked Rodger up at his house and drove him to the showroom and told him to pick out any car to take for a drive.

Rodger picked out a car so fast, it had wings!

Rodger Graham suffers from C.O.P.D. He and his wife Judy were taken to lunch following their drive by BMW of San Diego and Seasons Hospice.