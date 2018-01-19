Man accused in deadly Poway stabbing pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A transient accused of fatally stabbing a man after they got into an argument near a 7-Eleven store in Poway pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.

Kevin Miles Talbott, 30, was ordered held on $3 million bail.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a reported assault in the 13000 block of Pomerado Road found 29-year-old Zubayr Phahez of Poway mortally wounded in his vehicle shortly after 1:30 a.m. last Sunday.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck and died at a hospital.

Deputies searching the neighborhood found Talbott and took him into custody. He faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

A readiness conference was set for Feb. 20 and a preliminary hearing for March 13.

