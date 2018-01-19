Kim and Khloe Kardashian Splash Cold Water on Kourtney's Latest 'Passion in Life' on 'KUWTK'

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has agreed to pay his ex-wife more than $50,000 per month in spousal support, according to new divorce documents obtained Friday by ET.
Justin Timberlake may be a Man of the Woods, but on Super Bowl Sunday, he's gonna be the man of the halftime show!
Warning: Spoiler alert! If you aren't up to date with Star Trek: Discovery, do not proceed. There are major spoilers ahead from recent episodes of the CBS All Access series.
Kylie Jenner may be laying low while she's pregnant, but it won't be that way once her baby is born.