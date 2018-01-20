Governor denies parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

A transient accused of fatally stabbing a man after they got into an argument near a 7-Eleven store in Poway pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.
Coastal rail closures could complicate the commute for the thousands of people expected at Women's Marches set for downtown San Diego and San Marcos Saturday, though additional transit options are being made available.
A man arrested in the doctor's lounge at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa after claiming to be an anesthesiologist pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge of treating the sick without a certificate.
People who bought new homes in Otay Ranch's Village of Escaya can start moving in Friday - later than planned but after the developer took steps to address methane found at the site.
Recent assaults by tactical teams on prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico found their imposing heights should stop border crossers, The Associated Press has learned, a finding that’s likely to please security hawks but raise concerns about costs and environmental damage.
Two of the region's largest federal enterprises, military bases and border patrol, are unlikely to face major disruptions in the event of a looming government shutdown that experts say likely is to occur at midnight.
Unicorn Fest is sure to be a blast. There will be lots of vendors selling unicorn themed food, drinks, treats, clothing, accessories, and performers that are sure to entertain.
He's known for several of his hilarious roles in films like 'Dumb and Dumber', 'Something About Mary', and 'Half Baked'. Harland Williams is in town this weekend at American Comedy in the Gaslamp.
An active duty member of the Military who started a mobile app that is like craig's list for the military!