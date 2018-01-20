Sharon Stone Is Proof That Women Can Play Roles Written For Men

'Mosaic' star Sharon Stone believes firmly that some 'man-heavy' scripts could afford to flip the gender of a character or two.
'The Resident' star Matt Czuchry knows that silence kills. Especially the silent 'C' in his last name.
'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya says that 'I've seen 'Get Out' three times' is the new 'I would've voted for Obama a third time.'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the future of DACA and Trump's word against Sen. Dick Durbin's.
'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
After allegations of sexual misconduct circulated on social media about James Franco, the actor told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the "the things I heard on Twitter are not accurate."
'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' author Michael Wolff takes Stephen through some of the biggest bombshells of his bestseller.
Rachel Brosanhan, the Golden Globe-nominated star of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' can't count how many times she's disappointed her father.
'Den of Thieves' star Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson tries to reignite the late-night wars with a crash course in talking smack.