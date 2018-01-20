Rihanna to Perform at 2018 GRAMMYs

Khloe Kardashian may love the name Chicago West, but when it comes to naming her own bundle of joy, she's having a little trouble.
Rihanna will perform alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, The Recording Academy has announced on Friday.
Glee star Darren Criss announced on Saturday that he and his longtime girlfriend have entered the final frontier -- they're engaged!
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has agreed to pay his ex-wife more than $50,000 per month in spousal support, according to new divorce documents obtained Friday by ET.
Justin Timberlake may be a Man of the Woods, but on Super Bowl Sunday, he's gonna be the man of the halftime show!
Warning: Spoiler alert! If you aren't up to date with Star Trek: Discovery, do not proceed. There are major spoilers ahead from recent episodes of the CBS All Access series.